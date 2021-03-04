GUU election results

GUU may only have had one race but it is one of the closest to date.
The GUU has certified its results meaning Amy Briggs will be elected president. The Glasgow University Union was broadly uncontested with only a singular race, which saw Fuad Kehinde winning the position of library convenor. The results are as follows. This is the first time in recent memory that turnout was lower than the QMU. The results are as followed
Executive positions:
President
Amy Briggs
Honourary Secretary
Emilio Seifert
Assistant Honourary Secretary:
Vilhelm Carlsson
Convener positions:
Debates Convenor
Joseph Hutchison
Games Convenor
Sara Matthews
Libraries Convenor
Fuad Kehinde- 69
Olivia Swarthout- 61
Fuad Kehinde is deemed elected and will take over the role of libraries convenor
Entertainments Convenor
Lewis Moore
Present Student Member positions:
Present Student Members (2 years)
Yasmin Baker-Marshall
Sam Bracken
Alex Hull
Eleanor Kirk
Lauren Lilly
All are considered elected as there are equal spots as candidates.
Present Student Members (1 year)
Duncan Armstrong-Martin
No related posts found!
Leave a Reply