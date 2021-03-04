QMU election results

Queen Margaret Union's election closed in a hotly contested presidential race which saw Susanna Zarli being elected.

There was only one other contested election, that being for tech convenor, which was won by Ashliegh Reece. There were no disqualifications or reported irregularities and no position was reopened for nominations. The results were as follows:

Current Student Representative A

Iona Valentine- 143

RON-10

Former Student Member

David Grindlay- 136

RON- 15

Convenors

Campaigns and Charities

Rebecca Friels- 148

RON- 7

Events

Fatima Saeed- 135

RON- 26

Publications

Maria Kostoulia- 155

RON- 8

Social

Chris McNally- 140

RON- 12

Tech

Ashliegh Reece - 152

Tom Burnip- 30

RON- 2

Executive

Vice President membership, clubs, and societies (VPMCS)

Lachlan Farquharson- 150

RON- 31

Vice President Board

Laoise McWilliams- 176

RON- 9

President

Susanna Zarli- 181

Josh Hay- 152

RON- 5

Italics- winner for respective position