QMU election results

Queen Margaret Union's election closed in a hotly contested presidential race which saw Susanna Zarli being elected.
There was only one other contested election, that being for tech convenor, which was won by Ashliegh Reece. There were no disqualifications or reported irregularities and no position was reopened for nominations. The results were as follows:
Current Student Representative A
Iona Valentine- 143
RON-10
Former Student Member
David Grindlay- 136
RON- 15
Campaigns and Charities
Rebecca Friels- 148
RON- 7
Events
Fatima Saeed- 135
RON- 26
Publications
Maria Kostoulia- 155
RON- 8
Social
Chris McNally- 140
RON- 12
Tech
Ashliegh Reece - 152
Tom Burnip- 30
RON- 2
Vice President membership, clubs, and societies (VPMCS)
Lachlan Farquharson- 150
RON- 31
Vice President Board
Laoise McWilliams- 176
RON- 9
President
Susanna Zarli- 181
Josh Hay- 152
RON- 5
Italics- winner for respective position
