SRC’s 2021 spring election results announced

The results have been announced for the Students' Representative Council's (SRC) spring elections. Taking place on a Facebook livestream hosted by current president Liam Brady and SRC returning officer Andrew McConnell, results were revealed for a number of vacant positions. Voting was conducted electronically using ranked-choice voting.
Every position for the SRC executive council was contested. The results were the following:
President
Ella McCabe was elected as SRC President with 1,604 votes. Miko Mojsiej received 605 votes, with 40 votes being spoilt.
Vice President Student Support
Eva Simmons was elected as SRC VPSS with 783 votes. Julia Hegele received 577 votes, with 53 votes being spoilt.
The position of vice president student support caused confusion when the elected position was announced as Eva Simmons, despite the data on the slides showing Julia Hegele had more votes. The SRC investigated this and found that they had the names the wrong way round on the slides.
Vice President Student Activities
Sam Malis was elected as SRC VPSA with 706 votes. Tigerlily Bloggs received 391 votes and Ruaridh Fleck received 360 votes. 40 votes were spoilt.
Vice President Education
Mia Clarke was elected as SRC VPE with 818 votes. Thomas Stoker received 262 votes with 47 votes being spoilt.
The rest of the council is now as follows:
Welfare and Equal Opportunities Officers
LGBTQ+ Officer – Sharlotte Jenell Green
Race Equality Officer – Temisan Atsegoh
Gender Equality Officer – Rinna Vare
Age Equality Officer – Ethan Wilson
Disability Equality Officer – Hailie Pentleton
International Students Officer – Xinyu He
Charities Officer – Becky Laird
Environmental Officer – David Gabra
Mental Health Equality Officer – Tanya Agarwal
Undergraduate (UG) Convenors
UG College Convenor Arts – Emma Lindquist
UG College Convenor MVLS – Lewis O'Connor
UG College Convenor Science and Engineering – Jamie McKay
UG College Convenor Social Sciences – Duncan Henderson
Postgraduate (PG) Convenors
PG College Convenor Arts – Kevin Leomo
PG College Convenor MVLS – unfilled
PG College Convenor Science & Engineering – unfilled
PG College Convenor Social Sciences – Cat Thornton
Postgraduate Research Convenor – Hannah Baer
School Representatives
School of Critical Studies – Tiegan Meadows
School of Culture & Creative Arts – Chloe Waterhouse
School of Humanities – unfilled
School of Mod Languages & Cultures – Ian McGowan
School of Life Sciences – Hanne Krogsaeter
School of Medicine, Dentistry & Nursing – Kirsty Craig
School of Veterinary Medicine – unfilled
School of Chemistry – unfilled
Business School – Niklas Fritschen
School of Engineering – Amandeep Kainth
School of Computing Science – Zoltan Kiss
School of Geographical & Earth Sciences – Elizabeth Barre
School of Mathematics & Statistics – Michalis Stavrou
School of Physics & Astronomy – Abigail Whelan
School of Psychology – Paul Skinner
School of Education – unfilled
School of Social and Political Sciences – Matilda Franz
School of Law – unfilled
Interdisciplinary Studies – unfilled
