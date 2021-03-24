University hosting ‘Night of Comedy’ with ‘The Masked Singer’ host Joel Dommett

The host of 'The Masked Singer' and 'I'm a Celebrity' finalist will feature among other comedians in a joint production with the University and OfftheKerb Productions

TV Presenter of "The Masked Singer", Joel Dommett is to take part in a "Night of Comedy" hosted by the University this Friday 23 March at 6pm.

Joel Dommett, most famous for hosting the television show "The Masked Singer", and a finalist on the 2017 series of "I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here", will be one of the comedians taking part in the comedy show, which is a collaboration between the University of Glasgow and OfftheKerb Productions.

Other comedians announced to take part include Tom Lucy, described as "one of the UK's youngest comedians", having recently supported Jack Whitehall and who appeared on ITV2's "The Stand Up Sketch Show"; Josh Jones, another young comedian who is set to appear as part of the "Pleasance Reserve" at the Edinburgh Fringe; and Abi Clarke, a comedian with 700k followers and 14 million likes across her sketch videos and recently supported Russell Howard on "Russell Howard and Friends".

The event will be held online and some students could get the opportunity to be in the "virtual front row" allowing them to interact with the comedians, including Joel Dommett.

The event will be free for all students and tickets will come on a first come, first served basis. To access the Facebook event page click here and to book tickets for the event click here.