Petition calling for more street lighting on Kelvin Way is endorsed by unions

The petition discusses the need to make Kelvin Way safer for women and students.

The student bodies of the University of Glasgow have endorsed a petition that calls for more street lighting on Kelvin Way, a popular route home for students and women that still "lacks adequate lighting" following a number of sexual crimes in 2019.

Following the disappearance and murder of Sarah Everard last week, there have been calls for change to be made in Glasgow to help women feel safer when walking alone at night. Kelvin Way has come under scrutiny for its poor lighting, and a campaign has been set up on Change.org that demands increased street lighting along the pedestrianised route. This petition has been endorsed by numerous societies at the University.

The petition is targeted towards Glasgow City Council, and states that Kelvin Way is not sufficiently lit and therefore an unsafe walking route for women and students: “Kelvingrove Park and Kelvin Way are routes home for many people, including young students, yet these spaces still lack adequate street lighting. The park and surrounding area has unfortunately been linked to a number of sexual crimes, with the most recent occurring in 2019.

The GUU announced their support for the petition on their Facebook page, believing more street lighting would be beneficial for the safety of its members leaving its building late at night and have urged students to sign the petition.

Other student bodies have given their support for the petition, including the QMU, with President Ruaraidh Campbell telling The Glasgow Guardian: "Everyone in the West End knows the fear of Kelvingrove Park at night. It's a beautiful space and one of our city's gems but it isn't a safe place at night.

"This is a simple fix that could dramatically improve the safety and lives of our students and others in our local community. I have seen it work before in my local park back home and think it's long overdue for Kelvingrove. QMU is proud to endorse this petition as part of our broader commitment of fighting sexual violence and harassment."

GUSA President Shereif Kholeif has also endorsed the petition, telling The Glasgow Guardian: I am definitely in support of the petition, I have always thought Kelvin walkway needed more adequate street lighting. Although this has improved over my time living in Glasgow, more could definitely be done.

"I do not think that people should be encouraged to go through the park as a route home in the late hours of the night and believe the gates should be locked. However, in the winter months, I appreciate that dark is as early as 4pm so the park could do with better lighting, especially as there are school children who finish around that time."

Currently, the petition has over 8300 signatures, and numbers are rising fast.

To sign the petition, click here.