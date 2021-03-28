Free bus travel extended to under 22s

The new policy means students in Scotland aged 21 and under will be able to travel via bus at no cost.

Free bus travel will be extended to all residents aged 21 and under in Scotland as a result of the budget passed in March.

The policy came after negotiations between the current Scottish government, a minority SNP administration, and the Scottish Greens, which saw the scheme included to ensure the passage of the budget.

The introduction of free bus travel for under 21s will mean students will no longer have to pay money for tickets or passes for using private bus services across Glasgow. Students will save hundreds of pounds a year, as currently, annual student bus passes cost between £400 and £500 under First Bus services in the Greater Glasgow area. The move will likely come as a welcome development for home students who require public transport to travel to campus.

John Finnie MSP, the transport spokesperson for the Scottish Greens, stated: "Free bus travel will help to open up Scotland for young people, as well as tackling poverty, saving money for stretched household budgets, building a culture of public transport, and helping to reduce climate emissions from transport.

"This is a massive step to the fairer and greener Scotland that we both want to see. It means that students will save hundreds of pounds in travelling to their campuses, it means families living in poverty can plan a day trip, and it means a whole generation can grow up seeing public transport as the best option."

Kate Forbes MSP, cabinet secretary for finance, commented: "As we rebuild from Covid, we will support our young people by extending our original commitment to concessionary travel for all under 19s to include everyone up to age 22, giving all 18-21-year-olds free bus travel."

Free bus travel is already available in Scotland for residents over 60, those with disabilities, and, as of last year, residents aged 19 and under.