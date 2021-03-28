Glasgow Film Festival drew more than 37,000 views for 2021 virtual programme

10 world premieres, three European premieres and 49 UK premieres took place with Sweetheart declared the winner of their audience award.

The Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) celebrated its 17th annual event, after its introduction in 2005.

Audiences from all across the United Kingdom tuned in online to the 17th edition of the nationally loved festival, proudly featuring 10 world premieres, three European premieres, and 49 UK premieres, which were screened across 12 days. With a whopping 37,773 viewers, it was a Glasgow Film Festival like no other, in a year like no other.

The Audience prize, a much sought-after award chosen by the audience themselves, and the only one presented during the festival, was bestowed to the Sweetheart, directed by Marley Morrison. Described as a “sharply observed coming-of-age story”, Sweetheart follows the relationship of two young women who meet on a caravan park in Dorset. Overwhelmed with elation when she accepted the award, Morrison commented: “I'm hugely grateful to get this recognition from such an amazing festival."

In a year where cinema has suffered to such a great extent, the festival's success was a glowing reminder that good times are undoubtedly nearing. CEO of Glasgow Film and co- director of the Glasgow Film Festival, Allison Gardner, emphasised her delight at the success of the online screening of the festival: “Our team have pulled together a programme of quality cinema, reflected by the brilliant attendance and engagement of our audiences."

