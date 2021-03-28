Glasgow ranked fourth most romantic destination in the UK

Edinburgh came out on top, boosting Scotland's performance in the charts.

Glasgow has been ranked the fourth most romantic holiday destination, in data revealed by Lyme Bay Holidays.

The second most popular Scottish city for romance, Glasgow was beaten by Edinburgh, who led the list. Full of gorgeous scenery, a variety of Michelin Guide-featured restaurants, and plenty of hidden gems for romantic dates and proposals, Glasgow beat the likes of Dorset, Kent, and Bristol.

The city hosts a number of beautiful spots to which lovebirds may flock, for example, the rolling green landscapes of Glasgow Botanic Gardens or Glasgow Green. Kelvingrove Art Gallery and The People’s Palace are perfect for culture-enthusiast couples, whilst the panoramic views found at the top of The Lighthouse could be the perfect setting for a proposal.

Though unable to be enjoyed amidst current Covid-19 restrictions, Visit Scotland recommends an enticing list of luxurious hotels where couples can enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience in Glasgow. Blythswood Square Hotel takes the top spot, followed by Mar Hall Golf and Spa Resort. Also mentioned is Hotel Du Vin, once home to a rich Glaswegian merchant and centred in the heart of Glasgow's West End, as well as Sherbrooke Castle Hotel, Pollokshield, on the edge of the city.

Whilst Scottish destinations were deemed the "most romantic", Greater London was found to be the most popular proposal location, as well as being the number one UK wedding spot. Cornwall hosts the most romantic activities, whilst North Yorkshire struck gold, being the best place to find a romantic restaurant.

