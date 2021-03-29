Glasgow University offering 20% discount to all alumni for postgraduate degrees

All UofG alumni including Study Abroad and Erasmus students will be eligible for the discount, with some exclusions to certain courses.

The University of Glasgow is now offering a 20% discount to alumni for all postgraduate taught and research degrees for the upcoming academic year. Previously proposing a 10% cut in fees, the University doubled the discount to 20% due to the "current unprecedented economic climate" facing students. The concession can be used alongside other University scholarships offered to applicants.

All alumni at the University will be eligible for this discount, including Study Abroad and Erasmus+ students who have studied at Glasgow for these respective programmes. The deduction can be applied to full-time, part-time and online-only courses.

However, conditions include the availability of the discount only being for those applying for Postgraduate Research courses, Postgraduate Taught Masters or PhD programmes on a full-time or part-time basis. Professional development programmes such as CPD, PGDE, PGD, PGC, and Diploma in Legal Practice will not be eligible.

The discount will be applied at registration, but can only be assessed until January of that academic year, with this upcoming academic year deadline on 31 January 2022.

