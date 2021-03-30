Musicians of Glasgow Uni: Sajid Chowdhury

A continuation of the Musicians of Glasgow Uni series, Music Editor Jodie Leith delivers some quick-fire questions to our music-making students. Highlighting the rich musical talent gracing our (online) lectures, we take a look at musicians’ background, music, interests, and how they’re finding life as a student at UofG (in a pandemic).

This time, The Glasgow Guardian catches up with musician and fourth-year Economics student Sajid Chowdhury. A member of the Bangladesh-founded band Summertime (who now mainly work over Zoom), Sajid's solo music consists of minimalistic, genre-fluid sounds.

With plans to release music this summer, Sajid chats about musical influences from Pink Floyd to Post Malone, and post-lockdown plans to club-crawl.

What is your hometown?

Chittagong, Bangladesh

What subjects do you study at Glasgow Uni?

Economics

What is your favourite part of studying in Glasgow?

The people here are the friendliest!

How would you describe your music?

Whether I’m working solo or with the band, we take a minimalistic approach to music and aren’t bound by genre. Our music has also been described as "chill".

How does your own music differ to your bands?

My music is either very experimental or very basic while my band’s usually finds a good balance between experimental and contemporary.

What's your favourite gig you've been to?

Mogwai at the SSE Hydro

What artists have shaped your music taste?

Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Explosions in the Sky, Gorillaz, Beach House, Linkin Park, Kendrick Lamar, Biffy Clyro, Phoebe Bridgers, Bright Eyes, Alvvays, Post Malone (and many more)

What song are you most proud of writing?

It’s a song called Home which I made with my band – it’s about finding home in unusual places.

What song (that isn’t yours) do you have on loop right now?

There Must Be More Than Blood by Car Seat Headrest.

What album would you take to a desert island?

The Earth Is Not a Cold Dead Place by Explosions In The Sky

What's your guilty music pleasure?

Absolutely no guilt here but Taylor Swift’s new albums are great.

What series have you binged over lockdown?

Modern Family

What's the first thing you'll do when lockdown ends?

Do a club crawl. Is that a thing?

Do you have any upcoming plans?

Finish my dissertation and release a solo EP this summer.

Sajid's band, Summertime, mainly release music on YouTube (but plan to release music on Spotify soon).

You can follow the band (and Sajid) here:

Summertime's Instagram

Sajid's Instagram

Sajid's YouTube