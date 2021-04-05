New report on student experiences in the pandemic released

Two-thirds of students feel their mental health has been negatively impacted, compared to only 14% who cite positive benefits.

Two thirds of students feel their mental health has been negatively impacted during the Covid-19 pandemic, new research has found.

This data comes from a recent report produced by the Higher Education Policy titled: “Students’ views on the impact of Coronavirus on their higher education experience in 2021”, which organised data detailing the impact of Covid-19 on student experiences.

One third of students are no longer living in their term-time accommodation, with over half of all report-participating students not expected to receive any further face-to-face teaching this academic year.

Despite the prolonged period of Zoom and online learning, student satisfaction with the virtual teaching is slightly raised since reports from last March and June 2020, with 54% satisfaction now compared to 42% in June.

63% of students say their mental health has been negatively impacted (either minorly or majorly) by the pandemic. 14% of students describe their mental health as having improved. However, a fifth of students stated their mental health as being “much worse”. Whilst half of student participants said they were satisfied with student support services, only 38% cite satisfaction with the delivery of mental health services.

The report found that two-thirds of undergraduate students have not yet received any financial reimbursement that is required due to the effects of the pandemic, from either their university or accommodation provider. Whilst just under a fifth of students received payments from their accommodation provider, only 13% received money from their university, and a mere 2% from both.

