University of Glasgow Rectoral hustings taking place 19 April

Hustings for the University of Glasgow Rectorial elections have been announced by the University.

Taking place on Monday 19 April, the Rectorial hustings will see all three candidates Junaid Ashraf, John Nicolson, and The Honourable Lady Rita Rae take centre stage and answer any questions you may have for them and what they hope to do if elected Rector. Questions submitted can either be a specific question for a specific candidate or for all the candidates to answer. You can submit a question to the candidates by clicking here.

The Rectorial hustings will be broadcasted live on the University of Glasgow's Facebook page on Monday 19 April at 6pm. You can access the Facebook page and set a reminder for the event by clicking here.

Voting for Rectorial elections will take place on 20 and 21 April next week and you will be able to vote using the voting tab of the UofG Life app. To view the manifestos of each candidate, click here.

Make sure to follow The Glasgow Guardian for our coverage of hustings and the Rectorial elections taking place next week.