Glasgow University Music Club play on James Corden’s US talk show alongside The Fratellis

The band's brass leader Lindsey told us: "I would do it again in a heartbeat.”

Glasgow University Music Club made a special appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden alongside The Fratellis.

The segment, televised in March, saw the Glasgow University Music Club playing alongside the internationally renowned Scottish band, famous for their global hit Chelsea Dagger. Jon Fratelli, "one-third of the platinum-selling band" was a special guest on the show, chatting to James Corden before the TV host introduced the performance of Need a Little Love from the band's newest album Half Drunk Under a Full Moon, featuring part of the Glasgow University Music Club.

Lindsey, the band's brass leader, told The Glasgow Guardian: "A music video producer got in touch with me about the opportunity - I wasn't sure at first if it was actually real as it seemed too good to be true.

"It was a really interesting experience that I've never had before. It was such a good atmosphere with everyone seeming excited to be there. 13 people from Glasgow University were involved! We had to follow some basic choreography and mime along to the music. Covid precautions were taken with us having to wear masks at all times except during the few minutes of actual filming where the brass band could be seen.

"It was really great to get an opportunity like this! I've never been involved in anything like it. It was great to be able to get out of my flat and see people from the club again. About half the people involved from Glasgow University were first-year students so (I hope) it was a pretty exciting introduction to the club for them. I couldn't have wished for a better way to end the term and I would do it again in a heartbeat."

The band's performance can be viewed here.