School of Life Sciences launch new Equality and Diversity app

The School hopes the app will make education more inclusive and raise awareness of challenges in the academic environment.

The School of Life Sciences has launched a new app, Equality and Diversity in the Life Sciences, in an effort to make their curriculum more inclusive and raise awareness of the associated challenges in the academic environment.

The goal of the app is to give students the necessary knowledge of equality and diversity issues by supporting the development of critical consciousness and thinking. It also hopes to share good practice among students and bring greater attention to equality and diversity.

The app came after the School secured a grant from the Wellcome Trust ISSF, leading to the School's Athena SWAN SAT co-chairs Dr Nicola Veitch, Dr Stewart White and Dr Vic Paterson along with six interns to organise content for the app.

The app is built around the nine protected characteristics included in the Equality Act 2010. Content includes authentic scenarios and role model videos that give "problem-based learning tutorials".

Dr. Nicola Veitch, a co-chair of the School's Athena SWAN SAT expressed her delight in the launch of the app and her appreciation for all those involved in the project in a press release:

"The app was designed to make our Life Sciences curriculum at the University of Glasgow more inclusive and empowering, allowing students to break down any potential barriers they may come across in their studies and life-long careers.

"The resource is widely adaptable and could be used across disciplines. I would encourage students and staff to download the app to view this new resource.”

You can download the app for Apple devices here and on Android devices here.