SRC ‘Fearless Flat Hunting’ campaign in full swing

The SRC's annual campaign for finding flats is back and are encouraging students to submit questions for an upcoming video as part of the campaign.

The “Fearless Flat Hunting” campaign by the Students' Representative Council (SRC) is back and coming in full swing just as the academic year comes to an end.

As part of the annual campaign to help those new to renting in Glasgow, this year’s top tips article features seven key pieces of advice from the SRC to give students an insight into the renting process and its pitfalls. The tips include paying attention to moving-related Covid guidelines, looking out for scams and being cautious around any listings that seem too good to be true, and considering different locations to strike a balance between affordability and convenience. Some of the more affordable areas the article suggests are Shawlands, Anniesland, Scotstoun, and Dennistoun. With regards to flatmates, the SRC advise making sure students have considered what it would be like to live with the people they are considering as it may be difficult to individually leave the property once the lease has been signed.

The more practical considerations include making photographic evidence of any faults or damage when moving in, making the landlord aware of broken appliances, and thoroughly reading over the contract before signing. The SRC also reminds students of the University’s guarantor scheme to help those who are unable to provide their own guarantor. With many rental contracts requiring deposits and upfront payments, students are reminded that the deposit should not exceed the sum of two month’s rent and they should check the company which will hold their deposit on behalf of the landlord. Finally, the SRC invites students with any further doubts to contact their advice centre here.

Additionally, the SRC is looking for students to submit questions to be answered during their upcoming video as part of their Fearless Flat Hunting campaign. This video will address student concerns about moving into private rented accommodation for the next academic year and, like their recently released top tips article, will feature specific advice for moving during the pandemic. To submit a question to be answered during the Fearless Flat Hunting campaign video, students are asked to visit the SRC's Facebook page or find the form here.