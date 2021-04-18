University flies the Union flag at half-mast in respect for Prince Phillip

The University shared a picture of the flag flying at half-mast on Twitter and Instagram following the announcement of HRH Prince Phillip's death.

The University of Glasgow has paid tribute to His Royal Highness Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away on Friday 9 April at his home in Windsor Castle.

To pay tribute, the University posted on social media, notably Twitter and Instagram that they were "saddened" to have heard the news of his death and that their thoughts were with the Royal Family during the time.

A picture was posted which showed the Union flag, flown at half-mast to pay respect to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Flying a flag at half-mast sees the flag flown below the top position on a flagpole. This is usually conducted to pay respect to an individual or individuals who have recently passed away. Other buildings in Glasgow such as the City Chambers in George Square have also flown the Union flag as half-mast to pay respect.

The University also said they had "fond memories" of the Duke of Edinburgh, who officially opened the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with his wife, H.M The Queen back in 2015.

The funeral of Prince Phillip took place on 17 April.