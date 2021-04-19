GUSA encouraging members to apply for Chancellor’s Fund for Sport

Applications to fund "once in a lifetime" opportunities for students close on 29 April.

Glasgow University Sports Association (GUSA) is encouraging members to apply for the Chancellor's Fund for Sport which closes on 29 April at 5pm. The fund is a sub-section of the Chancellor's Fund and is given to GUSA to award applicants for special sporting trips and projects.

Students thinking of applying should be looking for aid in trips that are considered "once in a lifetime" opportunities, with past examples including sparring on top of Ben Nevis, climbing Kilimanjaro, swimming across the Channel, and an 11-day horse riding adventure through the Pyrenees.

GUSA states that funding will be prioritised for trips that are aspirational to the individuals and groups applying, and that act as an opportunity for experiencing new activities and a challenge for participants to learn and develop skills and activities outside normal sports endeavours.

To apply, candidates must download and fill out a form to send to the GUSA finance convenor. As part of the form, candidates must fill out the project's purpose, who will benefit from it, details of funding as well as fundraising and grants, background information and relevant preparations to date.

After the deadline, a committee consisting of GUSA and UofG Sport will meet and discuss applications. For more information, click here.