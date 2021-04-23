Proposal to build student housing near Glasgow city centre submitted

The proposed building would have around 560 bedrooms and flats set up in a range of sizes.

A student accommodation company has submitted a proposal to Glasgow City Council to build new student housing near the city centre. If approved, the proposed building would hold approximately 560 bedrooms and would place students within walking distance of the city centre and the University of Glasgow.

Located on 225 Bath Street, these student halls would replace a 1970s office block which will be demolished to make way for construction. In a pre-application consultation draft from October of last year, iQ Student Accommodation (iQSA), the company that submitted this proposal, stated its goal in this project was to cater to students at any stage, not just first year or postgraduate students.

The centrality of this location means students would have easy access to multiple key locations around the city. The campuses for the University of Glasgow, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow Caledonian University, and many more higher education institutions would all be accessible within a 20-minute walk from this site.

The site is also in close proximity to a handful of other student accommodation buildings, including Elgin Place (which is also owned by iQSA) and Blythswood House, a halls of residence for the nearby Glasgow School of Art. Adding more halls of residence for students in this area will help boost the population of the city centre, which the Glasgow City Council has already pledged to double by 2035.