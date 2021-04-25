Spring soothers: Shakshuka

One classic shakshuka recipe, and one with a spring spin!
It brings a smile to my face to wave goodbye to the cold, dreary winter months, and be welcomed by the budding spring. Entering this new season, I find my body craving lighter dishes to match the lighter days we find ourselves in.
Here, I bring you two versatile versions of Shakshuka, one closer to the original North African delight, and the other a bright green dish. The beauty of both is that they can be whipped up almost entirely from store cupboard ingredients. Both work either as a satisfying brunch or lighter dinner.
Shakshuka ingredients:
One large onion (either green or red works fine)
One clove of garlic
One bell pepper (orange or red)
Half a tsp chilli flakes (optional)
One tsp cumin
One tsp paprika
One 400g tin of tomatoes
Four large free-range eggs
Optional ingredients:
Greek yoghurt and flatbreads to serve
It’s nice to add any fresh herbs you have lying around - coriander is my favourite, but basil, mint, parsley all work well too.
Method:
- Dice the onion, garlic, and pepper.
- Heat oil in a large frying pan, then throw in all three ingredients from step one over medium heat for about 10 minutes until softened and fragrant.
- Add the spices; some salt and pepper; and chilli if you like a little heat.
- Add the tinned tomatoes and break them up to make a smoother sauce.
- Let it bubble for about three to five minutes over a medium heat.
- Make four little wells/holes in the sauce then crack each egg into these and try to cover with some of the sauce.
- Cover the pan with a lid (I just use a big plate or another large frying pan) and let the eggs poach for around five minutes.
- Chop any herbs of your choice and sprinkle over the bubbling mixture.
- Serve out of the frying pan with a side of yoghurt or tzatziki, flatbreads and extra herbs.
The following version requires similar ingredients and actually reminds me a little of a makeshift saag curry.
Green shakshuka ingredients:
One large onion (either green or red works fine)
One clove of garlic
400g spinach
Half a tsp chilli flakes (optional)
One tsp cumin
One tsp ground coriander
150g of Greek yoghurt
One lemon
Four large free-range eggs
Feta
Method:
- Dice the onion and garlic.
- Heat oil in a large frying pan, then throw in the above over a medium heat for about 10 minutes till softened and fragrant.
- Add the spices; some salt and pepper; and chilli if you like a little spice.
- Add the spinach and stir until wilted.
- Pop the mixture into a blender, adding the juice of the lemon then whizz up into a puree/sauce.
- Pour the sauce back into the frying pan and stir through the yogurt, then bring to a medium heat.
- Once warmed through make four little wells/holes to crack the eggs into.
- Cover the pan with a lid (I just use a big plate or another large frying pan) and let the eggs poach for around five minutes.
- Once done sprinkle over any fresh herbs and some crumbled feta, serve with flatbreads.
Leave a Reply