James McCune Smith Hub opening Monday 26 April

After over three long years, the new building has finally completed construction and will open its doors to provide limited spaces for individual study.

After three long years of construction on University Avenue, the new James McCune Smith Hub is finally opening its doors to staff and students.

The Hub will open on Monday 26 April just as Scotland enters Covid-19 Protection Level 3, allowing the University to open more of the campus just as we enter the examination season.

Like all other buildings, it will be operating at a reduced capacity, open from 8am to 8pm for individual study. There will also be catering available from the Hub Kitchen for food and drink.

There will be two entrance ways available from next week, these will be accessible from University Avenue and University Gardens. Glasgow students will be required to swipe-in using their student card to gain access to the Hub just as they currently do to access the Library.

The University confirmed to The Glasgow Guardian that they were planning on opening the doors to the hub next week but said they had not heavily publicised its opening as they "don't want to cause a rush of people on opening day.". The University stressed in their newsletter today that despite moving to Level 3 restrictions, the guidance still recommends that studying should be done remotely if possible.

If you require an essential visit to campus for studying purposes, use the UofG Life app to check how many spaces are free before visiting. You can also check space availability on the new MyGlasgow student portal that was upgraded last week.

When fully opened, the new hub will have capacity for over 2,500 students, including technology-enhanced active learning spaces, the latest IT facilities and will also provide three catering facilities.