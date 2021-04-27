GUU Debating hosting Scottish parliamentary election hustings on Wednesday 28 April

Local candidates for Glasgow Kelvin are confirmed to be taking part, including Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie.

This week GUU Debating are hosting a Scottish parliamentary election hustings. The event is taking place on Wednesday 28 April at 7pm and will involve a hustings panel made up of representatives of each of the major parties for the upcoming Scottish parliamentary election in May, all of whom are local candidates to the Glasgow area.

The five participants confirmed to be taking part include Kaukab Stewart of the Scottish National Party, Patrick Harvie MSP of the Scottish Green Party, Pam Duncan-Glancy of Scottish Labour, David McKenzie of the Scottish Liberal Democrats and Councillor Ade Aibinu of the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party.

Each of these participants will be running for a constituency in the Glasgow area, with Stewart, Harvie, Duncan-Glancy and McKenzie running for the Glasgow Kelvin constituency which the University campus is part of while Aibinu is running for the nearby Glasgow Anniesland constituency.

GUU Debating will be collecting a number of questions from students in advance of the event that are of "particular interest to students". Additionally, they will have a live question function open to respond with questions as the hustings takes place.

The hustings will take place on Wednesday 28 April from 7pm to 8.30pm and will be streamed on Facebook Live. You can set a reminder to watch the event by clicking here.

You can submit a question to the candidates at the hustings by clicking here.

