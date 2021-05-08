Glasgow regional list results declared

Seven candidates have been proportionally elected to represent the Glasgow regional list, including Kelvin candidates Patrick Harvie and Pam Duncan-Glancy.

Scottish Labour has won four seats, the same as what they won in 2016. Among them are high profile candidates including party leader Anas Sarwar and Pauline McNeill, Scottish Labour spokesperson for communities, housing, and local government. Both these candidates have been re-elected via the Glasgow list from 2016. McNeill is also a former MSP for Glasgow Kelvin from 1999 until 2011 when she lost the seat to Sandra White who stood down this year.

Paul Sweeney, the former Scottish Labour MP for Glasgow North East, has also been elected from the list, as has Pam Duncan-Glancy who earlier came third place in the Glasgow Kelvin constituency race. Duncan-Glancy is the first wheelchair user to be elected to the Scottish parliament.

The Scottish Conservative and Unionists have won two seats on the Glasgow regional list. These seats will go Annie Wells, the shadow cabinet secretary for communities and local government, who was elected on the list previously in 2016 and Dr Sandesh Gulhane, a general practitioner and now a newly elected MSP for the first time.

The Scottish Greens have one seat on the list which has been awarded to their co-leader Patrick Harvie, who has been an MSP for the Glasgow regional list since 2003.

A total of 20 different political parties stood candidates for the Glasgow region list as well as two independent candidates.