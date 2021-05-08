Kaukab Stewart wins Glasgow Kelvin constituency

Kaukab Stewart is the first woman of colour to be elected to the Scottish parliament.

Kaukab Stewart has been elected as Glasgow Kelvin's new MSP. Stewart won the constituency with 14,535 votes, increasing the SNP's share of the vote in the constituency by 1.8% from 2016. Kaukab Stewart is the first woman of colour to be elected to the Scottish parliament.

Stewart defeats Patrick Harvie, co-leader of the Scottish Greens who also stood in Glasgow Kelvin, although Harvie is also standing and likely to win a seat on the Glasgow regional list, which he has represented since 2003.

Stewart also defeats Pam Duncan-Glancy, who was selected as the Scottish Labour candidate following the removal of Hollie Cameron after a statement she made regarding a second referendum on Scottish independence to The Sunday National. Glasgow University Labour Club had previously called for Cameron to be reinstated as their candidate.

Duncan-Glancy however may still be elected to the Scottish parliament if Labour are able to secure four seats on the regional list in Glasgow. She ranks fourth on Labour's list of candidates for the region following Pauline McNeill, Anas Sarwar and Paul Sweeney. The party previously picked up four seats on the regional list in the 2016 election. Duncan-Glancy would be the first wheel-chair user to be elected to the Scottish parliament if she wins a seat on the Glasgow list.

Stewart will take over MSP duties from Sandra White who resigned after representing the Glasgow Kelvin constituency since 2011, and prior had represented the Glasgow region since the Scottish parliament's inception in 1999.

The election results for Glasgow Kelvin are as follows:

Grahame Cannell (Conservative) - 2,850 (7.9%)

Pam Duncan-Glancy (Labour) - 8,605 (23.9%)

Patrick Harvie (Scottish Greens) - 9,077 (25.2%)

David McKenzie (Liberal Democrats) - 977 (2.7%)

Kaukab Stewart (Scottish National Party) - 14,535 (40.3%)

The total turnout in Glasgow Kelvin was 66,423 (54%). Stay tuned to The Glasgow Guardian for the election results of the Glasgow electoral region where 20 political parties and two independents are standing. Seven candidates will be elected to represent Glasgow electoral region in the Scottish parliament.