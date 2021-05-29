New app ‘Stint’ helping Glasgow students find jobs

'Stint' is an app that advertises and matches hospitality jobs to its users.

A new startup app "Stint" is being launched in Glasgow this week aims to give students the opportunity for short employment with a reported 471 students already signed up. Stint helps students looking for flexible shifts in the hospitality industry. "Helping to connect students with flexible work at some of the UK’s biggest hospitality businesses".

Stint serves to make balancing work with university easier for students by alerting them whenever 2-3 hour shifts in the area pop up. "Turn[ing] your downtime into money" is an attractive proposal, and Stint's website boasts that "no commitment, no CV [and] no interview" is necessary after signing up. Once registering and clarifying your university and city you need to locate an original right-to-work document, after which you will be directed into a Zoom call that occurs on a rolling basis, every 15 minutes from 10am until midnight.

Sol Schlagman, the co-founder of Stint, told The Glasgow Guardian: “When we founded Stint as students at university, we wanted to end the trade off between learning and earning. The pandemic has introduced a whole new set of challenges since then, with students having spent months isolated on campus with their learning disrupted, and on top of that having missed out on jobs and internships.

“With the economy opening up again and summer on the horizon, Stint is creating opportunities for thousands of students in Glasgow by connecting them with flexible part-time work at local businesses. Hundreds of students in the city have signed up already to play their part in supporting their favourite pubs and restaurants to reopen, while earning some extra money and gaining work experience along the way.”

To find out more about Stint, the application's website can be found here, with links to the platform in the App Store.