University offering on-campus graduation photography

The University of Glasgow has announced it will be offering on-campus graduation photography for students who are finishing their degree this summer.

While graduations are officially cancelled this year, under current restrictions the University can offer graduating students the opportunity to book for graduation portrait photography with single and family group photographs available.

The sessions will take place at Bute Hall between Monday 28 June and Friday 2 July between 9am and 6pm. All photography sessions must be pre-booked due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The deadline for booking sessions will be on Tuesday 22 June online and on-the-day bookings will be unavailable.

This comes as the University previously announced in-person graduation ceremonies would be cancelled for a second year running due to the Covid-19 pandemic and would instead have online graduations. The reasoning for this was due to a lack of certainty about whether restrictions in the summer would allow for mass gatherings inside. As a typical graduation ceremony in Bute Hall has approximately 1,200 individuals, physical distancing was deemed impossible to achieve.

