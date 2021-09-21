Classes rumoured to return online during COP26

Some courses have already hinted at the move back whilst the University has not yet released an official statement.

Two courses have already released information regarding a move to online classes during COP26, the international climate conference which will take place in Glasgow between November 1 and November 12.

The University has not released an official statement, however, both students in Central and Eastern European Studies (CEES) and Psychology have received course updates from lecturers. An email sent to CEES Honours students confirmed that seminars will be online from 1-12 November. Likewise, a Psychology third-year student has told The Glasgow Guardian they have been informed via the class moodle that their lecturer's office hours will be online during this period.

The reason for moving the classes online is currently unconfirmed, but it has been posited that the shift is due to campus rooms being used for events. Previously the University of Glasgow Sustainability opened applications for events to be held on campus during COP26, stating that: "There is increasing interest from across the institution and beyond for space to host an event on-campus during these dates." As well as the ability for organisers to apply via the formal application process, UofG Sustainability also encouraged the hosting of further events beyond those, saying: "We are keen to empower events being organised locally within School/College space.”

When asked to comment, an official University spokesperson stated that “full arrangements are being considered”.