GUSWPC make a splash at Scottish Masters Championships

A promising start to the upcoming season for Glasgow University swimmers.

On 10-11 September, Glasgow University Swimming and Waterpolo Club (GUSWPC) dived back in competition at the 2021 Scottish National Open Short Course Masters and Senior Age Group Championships at Tollcross International Swimming Centre in Glasgow following an 18-month long break. Eight swimmers competed in the championship, collecting a total of seven medals in the 18-24 age group, as well as swimming several personal best (PB) times.

This meet was the first time for the new swimming captains to shine, and they did not disappoint! Women’s swimming captain, Laura Harrison, came away with a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke, a bronze in the 100m individual medley, and a sixth place in the 50m freestyle, whilst men’s swimming captain, William Strachan, won silver in the 50m freestyle in a PB of 25.07sec and finished in fifth place in the 50m breaststroke with yet another PB (31.85sec).

Laura Harrison said: "It was great to get back to some racing after what has been a really tough 18 months for everyone, having a huge impact on time spent in the pool. I think most people were just looking to enjoy some racing, but in fact the team produced some really promising results that will hopefully progress into a successful season."

Medals also came from Stuart Crawford, who won silver in the 50m backstroke; Adham Sanoufi, who collected two bronze medals in the 50m backstroke and 50m breaststroke, making it a 2-3 finish for Glasgow Uni in the 50m backstroke; and the team of Phelim McNally, Adham Sanoufi, William Strachan and Stuart Crawford, who stormed to victory in the men’s 4x50m freestyle relay in a time of 1min 40.98sec.

Away from the medals adding to the strong start of this promising season, last year’s men’s swimming captain, Rory Matheson, swam a PB in the 50m freestyle in a time of 25.88sec. There were also PBs and rankings just outside the medal positions from James Lowder, finishing fifth in the 50m backstroke with a PB of 30.41, and from Phelim McNally and Daniel Wong who were narrowly fourth in the 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle, respectively.

Full results can be found here: www.swimscotland.co.uk