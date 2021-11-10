What’s going on at COP26 today?

The draft deal from the Glasgow summit has been published, and the reaction has been extremely mixed. What else is going on at the UN climate conference today?

With a focus on transport today, the big events are as follows:

Nancy Pelosi: a speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi held a press conference this morning regarding the climate crisis.

Green shipping corridors: the launch of the Clydebank Declaration to establish cleaner pathways for ship travel was discussed this morning.

Solar Cooking: a press conference by Solar Cookers International discussed the urgency of using solar cookers as a climate solution.

Arts and Science: a discussion held about how the world of film, arts and creative communication can tell the "climate emergency story", and "inspire hope for action".

Electric vehicles: an event that will place emphasis on the importance of accelerating the uptake of electric vehicles in order to transition away from fossil fuel energy.

Sustainable aviation: a coalition will be launched that looks to encourage "green" flying.

Future of road freight: what's in store for cargo transportation? Are there other options than current transport methods?

Live streams can be found here.