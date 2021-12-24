A student’s guide to eating out on a budget in Glasgow

Writer Derry Wyllie is here to save your overdraft with five of the best budget-friendly restaurants in Glasgow.

Paesano

If you’re looking for a restaurant that will satisfy your tastebuds without costing too much, look no further than Paesano. The pioneer of authentic Neapolitan pizza in Glasgow, Paesano, is arguably life changing. Friends from far and wide come through to Glasgow just to head to Miller Street or Great Western Road for some incredibly authentic Italian pizza. They source their ingredients directly from Italy, and their range of traditional and reasonably priced sides and desserts makes for the perfect budget-friendly accompaniment. The menu consists of nine perfect pizzas, sides, and desserts. They also have a range of specials that change weekly if you want to try something new. It might not sound like much, but Paesano certainly focuses on quality over quantity: there’s a reason it was voted some of the best pizza in Europe!

Sugo

Sister restaurant to Paesano, this cheap and cheerful pasta restaurant is both tantalisingly tasty and budget-friendly. The simplicity of the menu replicates that of Paesano’s, with ten authentic pasta dishes made with Sugo’s own freshly made pasta. There are also a variety of sides on offer and a range of various specials. Whilst eating you can watch the chefs making the pasta from scratch and creating these beautiful dishes right from your seat. Again, Sugo is very reasonably priced with most dishes costing under £10. Unlike Paesano, however, Sugo has recently added cocktails to their menu (nothing makes you feel more like you’re in Italy like an Aperol spritz and some fresh pasta, right?) so there are plenty of pretty drinks to accompany your delicious pasta.

Bar Soba

A student staple, Bar Soba offers a range of South-East Asian style street food and incredible cocktails. Dishes such as katsu curry and pad thai can be found on their £6 lunch menu and also their evening menu alongside a wide variety of other dishes. If you’re looking to spice up your evening with some cocktails, Bar Soba’s extensive cocktail menu has got you covered. Their infamous drumstick caipiroska can be found on their drinks list, as well as several classics and some mocktails too! They also have a “boozy brunch” deal at the weekend, offering two courses and four drinks for £27.50pp. If you sign up on their website for a student card you can also access offers including 40% off food and 20% off drinks, making this the perfect place to dine out during your student years!

Bank Street Kitchen

Bank Street Kitchen is found on Bank Street (unsurprisingly), just across from the Glasgow University Union. Open daily from 10am-1am, this all-day diner is a perfect spot for a relaxing morning coffee, a cosy bite to eat, or a couple of evening pints. Their menu is very reasonably priced, offering dishes such as small plates, curries, pizzas and burgers. They also offer a portion of pakora and a pint for £5, which is a deal that is difficult to refuse. If you’re looking for somewhere to eat and don’t want to venture off campus, Bank Street Kitchen is the place to be.

BLOC+

BLOC+, positioned right amongst the hustle and bustle of Bath Street, is one of Glagow’s staple late-night bars. Their food menu consists of burgers, pasta, poutine, and many other dishes. They also have an extensive vegetarian and vegan menu with something for everyone! The highlight of BLOC+ is definitely their daily deals: £3 Pasta Monday, £3 Burger Tuesday, £5 Steak Wednesday, £4 Kentucky Thursday and £4 BLOC+ Dog Friday. Pizza and drinks are also served until 3am every night, so no need to queue outside the local takeaway for your late night munch. If you’re wanting a tasty treat on a budget, BLOC+ has got you covered.