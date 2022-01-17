2022 January Welcome

The student unions are hosting a variety of events to welcome everyone back to UofG this month.

Refreshers' Week has begun at the University of Glasgow and all four student bodies have announced a wide set of activities for all students to take part in, both online and in-person.

Wednesday: If you are currently self-isolating and can't head out for festivities, fear not as the SRC will be having two digital events for students.

One of these is a digital welcome fair starting at noon. Here you'll get the chance to interact with a variety of clubs and societies, as well as find good deals and discounts from the comfort of your own home. The other is a student talk going from 2pm to get you up to speed with student life in Glasgow, from shops to entertainment across the city.

Feel more like wanting to go out and sing? The GUU has you covered with a Mamma Mia sing-a-long at 8pm, with special "themed Pitchers of Fun" for those in attendance. This event however will be running at limited capacity with table service in operation so ensure you get there in good time to guarantee attendance.

Thursday:

The Big Welcome Fair is taking place at the GUU where you can learn about University clubs and societies from 10-4pm, as well as grab some freebies.

If you’re feeling hungry on campus at anypoint in the day, free Dominos Pizza will also be given at the University gate during the fair from 10-4pm.

The GUU will also be hosting an open mic night starting at 9pm at their Reading Room.

Friday:

The GUU will be having their Beer Bar Quiz (8pm), this is their second quiz this week following Monday's Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Additionally, a show debate will be held by the Debates Committee in the Debates Chamber. The show will see its board debate the topic of: "This house has no faith in the Prime Minister".

Saturday:

Are you a Harry Potter fan? A real life Quidditch taster will be taking place from 10-4pm. If being Harry Potter is not your thing and feel more of a grown up, the GUU has your sorted with a bingo night, starting at 9pm. Additionally, if you missed out on Wednesday's open mic night and don't want your vocal talents to go unknown, you can head to the Reading Room from 9pm.

Sunday:

If you like Museums you can join the West End Museum Crawl going all Sunday from 10.30-5pm. This promises to be a nice relaxing way to end the week and get prepared for the second week of the semester.

Events will be continuing into next week including tours of the west end, campus, and the subway. Find more about next week’s events here: ​​https://uofgwelcome.native.fm/.