Netball Scotland launch ground-breaking Mixed Netball Leagues

With two initial Mixed Social Leagues beginning towards the end of February, Netball Scotland is truly creating something for everyone!

The majority of us will have played or known someone who has played netball at school. In fact, it’s one of the most played sports at school in Scotland with many staying involved after school or re-joining later in life due to its women-centric base. However, an ever increasing number of men throughout the UK, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand are beginning to now take up the 7-a-side game. This January, Netball Scotland became the latest governing body to join Netball New Zealand, Netball Australia, Netball South Africa, and recently England Netball, in engaging with this growing minority.

In partnership with the renowned 5-a-side football and netball league company Powerplay, Netball Scotland are launching two initial 6-week Mixed Social Leagues in February. And for Glasgow-based students, one of the leagues is happening just south of Hillhead at Glasgow Club Nethercraig. Mixed netball is the ideal sport for everyone regardless of height, age, and physical fitness. Whether you’re looking to find your new team sport, get fit away from a gym, wanting a new way to relax with your friends and colleagues, or simply a man wanting a way to play some netball and try a new sport, the Netball Scotland Mixed Leagues truly are for everyone.

Chief Executive Officer of Netball Scotland and Strathclyde Sirens, Claire Nelson, said of the new flagship leagues: “Building on the success of their Powerplay netball leagues in London and Yorkshire, together we will be bringing new, fun, flexible and inclusive recreational playing opportunities to communities across Scotland. Open to everyone, proving that netball isn’t just for girls, our new leagues, festivals and events will make our sport even more accessible than ever and will allow participants to create the experience that best fits their skills levels, lifestyle and health goals.”

Ian Dougherty, the Head of Operations at Powerplay, added: “Netball is a fantastic way to not only get fit but have fun while doing so and the Glasgow and Fife leagues are the first of many we are going to launch together. At Powerplay we welcome players of all skill levels, whether you play regularly, haven’t played since you were at school or are getting into the sport for the first time. We also welcome you to join if you’re in a team ready to play or an individual looking to be placed into a team. I’m really looking forward to seeing our players hit the courts for the first time in February.”

Matches will happen every Tuesday night for six weeks being played in 40 minute slots with fully qualified Netball Scotland umpires. Everyone is welcome to play and the entry is a mere £35 per team per week (or a maximum of £5 a week per person!). For more information and to get your team entered, jump over to netballscotland.com and follow the links from there.