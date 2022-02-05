UofG medicine graduate and chief medical officer is knighted

Gregor Smith, who is also an honorary professor of the University, is included in Her Majesty's new years honours list with the likes of Tony Blair.

The new years honours list saw a host of accolades for University of Glasgow alumni, including Dr Gregor Smith has been knighted by Her Majesty The Queen.

Smith, Scotland's chief medical officer has made the New Year's Honours list, which gives recognition to "achievements and service of extraordinary people" across the UK in their line of work.

Dr Smith joins other recipients this year that include the chief medical officers of the other nations of the UK such as Professor Chris Whitty, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam and former Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

Smith, who is also an Honorary Clinical Associate Professor at Glasgow was previously the deputy chief medical officer for Scotland at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior he was also a medical director for Primary Care at NHS Lanarkshire and spent most of his career as a general practitioner in Larkhall.

He was made interim chief medical officer in April 2020 following the resignation of Dr Catherine Calderwood who was forced to resign from the role after The Scottish Sun caught her breaking Covid-19 restrictions. He was officially promoted to chief medical officer on a permanent basis on 23 December 2020.

Commenting on Twitter, Dr Smith thanked people for all the good wishes he received on the announcement of his knighthood, describing it as "a truly humbling experience" and being pleased to see many clinicians make the list this year. But he also commented and commended the work of other individuals in his line of work, stating their "dedication, professionalism and excellence goes unseen".

Dr Smith wasn't the only University of Glasgow alumnus on the new years honours list. Six other alumni and honorary graduates received accolades. These included Professor Dame Glover, who was appointed a Dame for her services to music, and Dr Beverly Bergman, who received an OBE for services to veterans in Scotland.