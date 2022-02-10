The Glasgow to Gotham pipeline

Ashmita highlights HBO’s Batgirl as the newest production to join the trend of big budget films filming in Glasgow.

If you have seen posts of stars Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser around town, or happened to take a glimpse at the Batman mural on Parnie Street then you might have guessed that Batgirl has been filming in Glasgow. Considering Matt Reeve’s The Batman (2022) starring Robert Pattinson, due to enter cinemas in March, was filmed partially in Glasgow Necropolis and the Merchant City, it’s fitting that film crews have chosen to return to our Gothamesque landscape.

Filming locations have spanned the whole of the city. While some shooting took place in November, it appears the crew is back for the rest of January. Partick, Trongate, George Square, and parts of the City Centre have transformed into Gotham for another month. The abandoned Botanic Gardens train station has also been reopened for the film and a Gotham city subway car has been constructed there, marking the first time the station has been open since 1939. Fans are suspecting this could be part of a “batcave” entrance. Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney is calling for this station to be opened even after filming so who knows, one day we might be able to visit and take a ride with The Riddler or a wee jaunt with the Joker…Hollywood blockbusters have been great for Glasgow’s economy in recent years, generating more than £40m for the city in 2021. In fact, for the Batgirl filming Glasgow City Council gave Warner Bros a £150,000 bonus. Glasgow has developed a good reputation among production companies so we can no doubt expect more films coming to town whether they are part of the DC Universe or not.