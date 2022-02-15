First ever UofG Arts Ball announced

Students of the Arts can look forward to the first ever Arts Ball this March.

The first ever ball for students in the University of Glasgow's College of Arts is to be held on 23 March at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. The event is open to students in the School of Critical Studies; School of Culture and Creative Arts; School of Humanities, and School of Modern Languages and Culture, all of whom can also buy a plus one ticket for someone outwith the College or indeed University.

The theme of the ball, run in collaboration with Glasgow University Literature Association, is "Renaissance", with attendees encouraged to incorporate this into their dress code.

The committee told The Glasgow Guardian: "In response to a lonely couple of years and a distinct lack of events, Glasgow University Literature association and the Arts Ball Committee are excited to bring you the College of Arts ball! You can expect a three course meal (accompanied with wine of course), which will be followed by a Ceilidh, then a party till 1am - all at Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.

"It is a chance to celebrate getting through our degree, to meet more students within arts, and to show off some looks that go with our theme this year… Renaissance!"

Tickets are going on sale soon on 21 February from 11am-4pm at the James McCune Smith Learning Hub, for £48, with updates uploaded on the Arts Ball Facebook page.