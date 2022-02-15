SRC reiterate endorsement for strikes

The SRC have reiterated their endorsement for the 10-day UCU strikes which began today (Monday 14 February) following a dispute between University staff over pension cuts, lower pay, failing equality standards and worsening work conditions.

Their reiterated endorsement was made on Twitter, where they provided a link to their original statement on the strikes from November 2021, where the council voted in favour of supporting the strikes.

In their statement, they note that it was "not a decision we [SRC] made lightly" and the decision comes on the basis of how "staff working conditions directly inform a student's learning environment" after discussing the strikes as a council and hearing from UCU (University and College Union) and University staff representatives.

The SRC stressed the strikes are not in any way to "disrupt or disadvantage students" but are to tell the University that action is needed to tackle lowering pay, cuts to pensions, poor working conditions and failing equality standards.

Additionally, The SRC stated three demands they have made to the University of Glasgow to help address the strikes, which include: minimising the disruption of learning caused by the strikes, ensure the University makes concessions and changes in any areas it can in addressing the causes of the strikes such as workloads and pay equality, and use its voice on a national stage to negotiate on behalf of their staff regarding pensions.

The UCU strikes are to last for ten days starting from Monday 14 February to Friday 18 February, Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 February, and Monday 28 February, Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 March.

