Win £2,000 for rating your Uni at WhatUni

WhatUni is asking students to rate their unis for the Student Choice Awards to help prospective students and earn money.

WhatUni is a website which helps people learn about universities in the UK by reading honest student reviews. The reviews are also seen by institutions and can be a source of change and improvement.

The WhatUni Student Choice Awards are usually based on interviews carried out annually with current students which then lead to University rankings. Currently, the University of Glasgow stands at 17th out of the 131 universities ranked. 2021’s awards functioned differently and used review submissions to give awards in the following four categories: Diversity and Inclusion, Enhanced Graduate Outcomes, Excellence in Digital Innovation and Student Support. The nominee winners of the awards are chosen by a panel of current and prospective university students.

2022’s WUSCAs will also be based on student reviews and everyone who offers to review their university can be in the running to win £2,000, with spreading the word amongst friends increasing your chances at the prize money.

Thulani, a student who benefitted from the reviews is quoted as saying: “I was completely lost until I came across Whatuni. I ended up in Birmingham, a decision which changed my life and opened up loads of opportunities.”