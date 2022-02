Episode 9: Weekly Round-Up, 21 February 2022.

WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Join Fraser as he speaks to News Editor Luke and Editor-in-Chief Lucy about this week’s biggest stories both on and off campus. They discuss the UCU staff strikes, what Prince Andrew’s settlement with Virginia Giuffre means, and whether World War 3 will actually break out between Russia and Ukraine. Tune in for the discussion, and get in touch with your thoughts!

Click here to listen.