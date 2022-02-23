QMU offers free rapid HIV testing this Thursday

The QMU has partnered with the Scottish charity Waverley Care to provide students with walk-in HIV, Hepatitis B and C testing.

As part of their Sexual Health Awareness and Guidance Week, the Queen Margaret Union (QMU) is offering rapid HIV, Hepatitis B and C testing on Thursday, 24 Feburary 2022 from 12:00 till 16:00. The service is completely free of charge and is taking place in Committee Room 1 on Floor 3 of the QMU with no sign-up required.

Rebecca, the QMU Campaigns and Charities Convenor, told The Glasgow Guardian: “HIV is highly infectious, and it is important to know your status to protect yourself and your partners. The earlier you are diagnosed, the easier it will be to live a long and healthy life with HIV, and to control the virus to the point where it is undetectable and cannot be transmitted to others.”

She added that “one of the most important ways in preventing HIV transmission - along with getting tested - is the use of barrier contraceptives, such as condoms, which are available on campus, from the NHS, and also from the QMU.” The QMU condom booth operates Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-4pm in the cloakroom.



For more information on HIV, Hepatitis C, and sexual health in Scotland, please visit the Waverley Care website here. Also, Sandyford is the specialist sexual health service for the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde area.