University wins coveted research award

The University of Glasgow has been awarded the inaugural Turing Network and Development Award.

The University of Glasgow was one of twenty-four universities to win the inaugural Network Development Award. This award, presented by the Alan Turing Institute, “recognises the University’s commitment to collaborative and creative research in data science and artificial intelligence", and is accompanied by a grant.

Upon receiving the award Professor Chris Pearce, the University's Vice-Principal for Research, said: “The University of Glasgow is delighted to receive this Turing Network Development Award led by Professor Ana Basiri and excited by the opportunities it provides for closer interaction with the Alan Turing Institute and its wider network. This grant reflects the importance we place on ethical data science and AI as critical enablers for both curiosity-driven and challenge-oriented research and innovation, and positive impact for society.”

Professor Ana Basiri, of the School of Geographical and Earth Sciences, will oversee the implementation of the grant, and the projects it will fund. She said: “This award allows us to work together to do world-changing, impactful, and ethical research in data science and AI to tackle grand challenges and build a better future for all.”

Founded in 2015, the Alan Turing Institute is a leading centre for scientific research in the UK, focusing on data science and artificial intelligence. The awards presented in February were the first of their new system of research grants for universities. In addition to the University of Glasgow, the nearby University of Strathclyde was presented with an award. Adrian Smith, Director of the Institute, said: “Data science and AI doesn’t stand still, and so we look forward to working together with this network of universities, exploring new ways to grow the UK’s dynamic research and innovation landscape.”