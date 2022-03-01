PODCAST: Weekly Round-Up

Episode 10: Weekly Round-Up, 28 February 2022.

WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Join Fraser as he speaks to News Editor Luke and Editor-in-Chief Lucy about this week’s biggest stories both on and off campus. They discuss the upcoming student elections, give candidate analysis, and explore why Erasmus remains off the cards for Scottish universities. In the national news spotlight, they turn to Ukraine: what's happening on the ground, and what's going on at a higher political level? Tune in for the discussion, and get in touch with your thoughts!

