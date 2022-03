Episode 11: Weekly Round-Up, 7 March 2022.

WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Join Fraser as he speaks to News Editors Luke and Kim and Editor-in-Chief Lucy about the 2022 Spring Elections at the University of Glasgow. Join us as we analyse the results of the SRC and QMU elections, explain why the turnout from the student body was so low, and discuss the future of student bodies on campus. Tune in for the discussion, and get in touch with your thoughts!

