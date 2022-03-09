5 Helpful Tips to Cope with Exam Stress and Anxiety

When exams are around the corner, it doesn’t matter if you have studied right from the beginning of the semester or have just begun your preparations a few days back; you are bound to encounter lingering feelings of stress and anxiety!

The pressure from your parents to score high and complete the entire syllabus within time can lead you to toss and turn in your bed thinking about the possible outcome of your exams. The chances are you will dwell upon the negative feelings more, thus, elevating your anxiety even further.

It is advisable to stay calm and composed in such desperate times to increase your productivity and scope of performing well in your exams. But it is easier said than done, right! Don’t worry; we have curated this article of five handy tips to help you alleviate undesirable negative feelings so that you can be in the right frame of mind before your exams!

Adopt meditation

Meditation is an outstanding practice to incorporate into your everyday life. It helps you attain a deep state of relaxation and a calm mind; enhancing your physical and emotional well-being.

You can always start with a simple breathing technique. So, find the quietest corner in your student housing in Glasgow, place your yoga mat onto the floor, sit comfortably on it (preferably cross-legged and with a straight back posture), and close your eyes and concentrate on breathing as you inhale and exhale. That’s it! You are done. Make meditation a part of your everyday regime and allot a specific time of the day to practise it!

Practise Self-Care

One of the most suitable ways to fight stress and anxiety is to indulge in self-care rituals. Don’t let the ongoing exam frenzy wear you out. Instead, take proper care of yourself by: avoiding pulling an all-nighter and instead take a sound sleep of 7-9 hours daily, drinking plenty of water and taking a nutritious diet, limiting your caffeine consumption and going for herbal teas, avoiding alcohol and smoking, journalling every day before going to the bed, and trying aromatherapy to relieve stress and improve sleep quality, etc

Regular exercise

While you may feel that working out can be time-consuming during exam times, you’re mistaken. In fact, you must be involved in any physical activity every day as exercising is known to improve your physical and mental well-being. When you work out, your brain stimulates the production of endorphins, which relieve pain and improve your overall mood. Thus, providing you with a boost in your productivity and a better concentration.

Whether you prefer an indoor workout session at your Glasgow student accommodation, an intense physical activity at a gym, or a brisk evening walk, spending a little time away from your studies will help you feel refreshed and rejuvenated!

Incorporate short study breaks

There is a constant pressure of performing well in your exams can convince you to study for long hours without respite. You may think this is the best approach, but it is certainly not, as this will only lead to burnout! Taking short study breaks are essential to keep your focus and motivation intact. Moreover, it recharges your mind and makes you feel less anxious.

So, take a 10-15 minutes break every 50-90 minutes to refresh your mind. So during the break, you can prepare a cup of green tea, listen to music, take a walk outside, clean up the clutter in your room, etc. Basically, anything you feel like at the moment to rejuvenate yourself!

Talk about your feelings

Stress is a constant companion of students during exam times, but if it gets too overwhelming for you to handle it, you must talk to someone about it. Share your worries and thoughts with your friends as the famous old saying goes: “A problem shared is a problem halved.” You will be surprised to discover that they, too, are going through the same set of emotions.

In case you’re not comfortable opening up to your peers, you can always talk your heart out to your family, even when you live many miles away from home in a foreign country as an international student. Remember, your loved ones are only one phone call away. So whenever the bouts of stress and anxiety surface, contact your parents or siblings and talk it out. Trust us! You will feel more confident and encouraged to battle anything in your life!

We understand that the hopes are high, and by hook or crook, you want to achieve the desired results. But you need to know that it will only cause unnecessary stress and worry. Instead, you should set realistic goals for yourself and work hard to attain them. All the best!

