Anti-Semitism: The UK’s worst blind spot.

Newly published report paints a damning oversight of perpetual Jewish hate-crimes.

A newly published report has revealed a substantial increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes in the UK. Released by UK-based Jewish charity Community Security Trust (CST), 2,255 incidents were reported - the highest number on record. More specifically, the figures indicate a steady increase, with British-based Jewish hate crimes up 34% on those recorded in 2020.

Anti-Semitic violent assaults are up 78%. There is a 237% increase in school-related narratives. Perhaps most damningly to this readership, university-related anti-Semitisms are up a shocking 237% since 2020. May 2021 saw the highest number of reports, with a record 661 incidents. The Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated antisemitism and prompted an increase in incidents. Some examples of the incidents recorded include comparisons between lockdown rules and the Holocaust, Jews being accused of creating Covid-19, and desecration of cemeteries. This all presents a rather damning question: at what point are we willing to accept that our society does not display an appropriate tolerance towards the Jewish community? Equally, at what point are we going to accept that our society falls short of the principles of equality and opportunity that liberal democracy is supposed to enshrine?

Our readership may be especially concerned with university-based incidents. Students, academics, and other members of staff are all included in reports on university-related incidents, as both victims and perpetrators. Perhaps most uncomfortably, this report is published amidst accounts of alleged antisemitism from a University of Glasgow staff member towards a Jewish student. It also follows a series of alleged anti-Semitic incidents published by a postgraduate student in the Jewish News. Equally, attention should be paid to the fact that over half of the university-related incidents recorded occurred online.