Glasgow University Cheerleading Showcase 2022

After a long period of Covid-19 restrictions, GUC are back better than ever with their annual showcase in April.

Classified as a “contact sport” by the Scottish Government, cheerleading has suffered through the toughest of sporting Covid-19 restrictions over the last two years. Finally, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for Glasgow University Cheerleading (GUC) as they are set to host their annual showcase on 10 April 2022 from 12 noon until 1.30 pm at Scotstoun Sport Complex. This will be the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year and an opportunity for all of the teams to perform to friends and family before the competition season draws to a close.

With three competitive teams and one recreational team, GUC offers their members a large variety of opportunities to push themselves, learn new skills, develop friendships and most importantly have fun. Alongside different training programmes, GUC emphasised the importance of spending time together away from the sport and socialising together through a range of themed nights, dinners and joint socials with other sports teams from across the university; a club for everyone and anyone.

Coming straight off of their most successful season to date in 2020 and into lockdown, GUC’s annual showcase and celebration of this success have been a long time coming. Having battled through yet another set of restrictions in January 2022, this year's showcase means more than ever to everyone at Glasgow University Cheerleading. An incredible mix of gymnastics, dance and acrobatics, the showcase will feature amazing performances and not fail to entertain the audience.

Club captain Katelyn Davidson said: “Showcase is always a highlight in our calendar and this one has been a long time in the making! This year has had its challenges, with the event even having to be rescheduled, however, we are all so excited to showcase all the hard work we have put in throughout the year. Most of our competitions are down in England so this finally gives us the opportunity to perform for our friends and family. All our teams have been working really hard in training, especially our recreational team, for which the showcase is their biggest event of the year. It always has an amazing atmosphere and our teams are so supportive and encouraging of each other. It really is a time when our club comes together as a team. This will also be a lot of our athletes’ first showcase, so I can't wait to see them experience and enjoy the event.”

Katelyn was not alone with her enthusiasm and excitement for the event as it means just as much to the coaches as it does to the athletes taking part. Tori Maguire, the Level 2 coach, emphasised how important the showcase is to everyone: “This showcase means a lot to me because we have been working so hard all year to create a routine that we are really proud of! It's also important to us because cheer is often underestimated as a sport so it's a good opportunity to show people what we really do.” Annie McGilvray, Pom coach, also highlighted her sense of pride: My wonderful team have pushed themselves and worked so hard this year and I can't wait for them to show their nearest and dearest what they are capable of! The girls are incredible so I am super excited to showcase our routine which showcases their talents individually and as a team.”

Tickets can be purchased here or contact GUC directly @gusacheer on Instagram or Glasgow University Cheerleaders on Facebook.

They are £5 each, which include an invite to the afterparty at Revolution, the sponsor of the event. There will also be a raffle and bucket collection with donations going to BEAT UK, any donations would be greatly appreciated. Raffle tickets will be on sale for £2 a strip.

With the hopes for a successful season, the event will not be one to miss!