PODCAST: The Weekly Round-Up

Episode 12: Weekly Round-Up, 14 March 2022.

WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Join Fraser as he speaks to News Editor Kim and Editor-in-Chief Lucy about the University response to the Ukraine war, from Principal Anton Muscatelli's statements and tweets, to on-campus collection points, and the Glasgow University Arms Divestment Society's statements. Stay tuned as they move onto the national and international efforts involved with Ukraine, and the UK's response to refugees. Tune in for the discussion, and get in touch with your thoughts!

