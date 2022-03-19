The official student newspaper of the University of Glasgow, independently informing since 1932.


Multimedia
PODCAST: The Weekly Round-Up
Credit: The Glasgow Guardian

Fraser McFarlane
19th March 2022
Multimedia Editor

Episode 12: Weekly Round-Up, 14 March 2022.

WEEKLY ROUND-UP: Join Fraser as he speaks to News Editor Kim and Editor-in-Chief Lucy about the University response to the Ukraine war, from Principal Anton Muscatelli's statements and tweets, to on-campus collection points, and the Glasgow University Arms Divestment Society's statements. Stay tuned as they move onto the national and international efforts involved with Ukraine, and the UK's response to refugees. Tune in for the discussion, and get in touch with your thoughts!

Click here to listen.

