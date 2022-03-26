10 Glasgow academics receive fellowship of The Royal Society of Edinburgh

The academics have been recognised as some of the greatest thinkers in Scotland today.

Of 80 new Fellows of The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE), 10 are University of Glasgow academics across the departments of engineering, law, and the humanities. Recognised as some of Scotland’s “greatest researchers”, the academics join the 1,700 Fellows of the RSE as part of the 2022 intake.

Commenting on the new fellowships, Glasgow’s Principal, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, said: “I am delighted that so many of my colleagues across the University of Glasgow have been Fellows of the Royal Society of Edinburgh.

“These elections represent deserved recognition for their excellent contributions and work across a wide range of disciplines. On behalf of everyone at the University of Glasgow, I would like to congratulate all 10 of our new RSE Fellows.”

The RSE was established as Scotland’s National Academy in 1783 in order to advance the knowledge of the country’s top academics for public good. It aims to contribute to the wellbeing of Scotland and its people, as well as to further the country’s contribution on a global scale. The RSE uses the combined skills of its Fellows to enhance the capacity for research and leadership in Scotland, whilst strengthening connections between different industries so as to “inform and influence public policy”.

Fellowships are offered to academics and researchers across a wide range of fields - including health and computing science from the cohort selected from Glasgow this year – and with the diversity of its selection, the RSE aspires to make a progressively larger impact.

This year, Glasgow’s recognised academics were: