PODCAST: The Weekly Round-Up

Episode 13: Weekly Round-Up, 8 April 2022.

Join Fraser as he speaks to News Editors Luke Chafer and Kim Mannion, and Editor-in-Chief Lucy Dunn, about this week's news on campus. From the suggested launch of a new Glasgow University branch of the UCU, to analysis of medical students' shock exam results, and discussion of "fire and rehire" practices both nationally and closer to home, tune in for the Gilmorehill campus' updates. Also in this episode, The Glasgow Guardian hears from Ukrainian students at the University about how they're coping here, as their families face war in Ukraine.

