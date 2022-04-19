Search for sexual attacker ongoing following West End assault

Police think assault took place near Ashton Lane at the end of Saturday night, likely between 12.15-12.30am on Sunday.

The police search launched on Sunday morning, where parts of Ashton Lane and nearby areas were closed off as part of the investigation. A source for The Glasgow Guardian confirmed that police are particularly interested in the time period just after midnight.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Officers are investigating a report of the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman, which occurred on Saturday 16 April, 2022, near to Ashton Lane, Glasgow.

"Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident."

If you have any information or saw anything around this time at the weekend, please contact Police Scotland.