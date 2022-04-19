World Changers: March

A deep dive into the world-changing research by Team UofG.

To start this month, University of Glasgow scientists, along with those from other institutions, have developed a technique to identify types of mosquitos that cause malaria. Scientists from UofG’s Institute of Biodiversity Animal Health and Comparative Medicine and School of Chemistry, working with Ifakara Health Institute in Tanzania and Institut de Recherche en Sciences de la Sante in Burkina Faso have been able to determine the age of mosquitos by shining infrared light on the insects. As only older mosquitoes can transmit the disease, this can provide an efficient way to assess an area’s risk and analyse whether strategies to reduce mosquito numbers are successful in preventing the disease.

Exactly two years on from the beginning of the national Covid-19 lockdown, researchers and scientists at the University of Glasgow are still leading the response in Scotland. The Glasgow Centre for Virus Research (CVR) continues to work with various institutions across the UK on numerous projects, including the effect of virus mutation and the foundation of a Covid-19 drug screening and resistance hub, known as CRUSH. In addition, funding from organisations such as the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation allows UofG researchers to continue to screen for new Covid-19 treatments.

In wider university achievements, 10 academics from UofG have this month joined The Royal Society of Edinburgh as fellows. The institution, which is Scotland’s National Academy, and its members are renowned across Scotland and the rest of the UK as some of the most talented thinkers and researchers associated with or working in Scotland at the moment. The UofG academics honoured are from across all university disciplines and subject areas. Staff who have been mentioned include Professor Lindsay Farmer from the School of Law, Professor Helen Warden, who specialises in Structural Biology at the university’s Institute of Molecular, Cell and Systems Biology, as well as Professor Ya Ping Wang, who is the chair of Global City Future at the School of Social and Political Sciences.