Lecture erupts into applause after Truss resignation

A first-year Politics lecture went up in applause yesterday after news came through that Liz Truss has resigned as Prime Minister.

At approximately 1:30 pm yesterday, 20 October, a Politics 1A lecture was ongoing in the Wellington Church when the news broke. After severe pressure from her party to go, the Prime Minister made a statement in front of 10 Downing Street yesterday afternoon declaring her intention to resign as leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party, and in turn as Prime Minister. As a video posted on twitter yesterday showed, one student announced the news from the front of the lecture and some students around the church began to clap and cheer.

According to student Oliver Kempner, who was present in the lecture: "There was a lot of chatter come half past and people’s spirits started to brighten up as murmuring around the church began…Then one guy stood up and interrupted the lecturer and announced to the whole church that Liz Truss had resigned but the lecturer couldn’t hear very well so a girl at the front repeated it which is what caused everybody to start applauding.

"The lecturer acknowledged it and seemed shocked but quickly got back to the lecture although not many were focusing after that."

This news comes alongside other reports of celebration and applause around campus, for example in the canteen on level 3 of the University Library where BBC News was broadcast live as the Prime Minister resigned.